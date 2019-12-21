Community Delivers Christmas Gifts To Family Of Kendrick Castillo

On Wednesday morning, dozens of cards, letters, and small gifts were delivered to John and Maria Castillo while they spent time at Kendrick’s grave site.



Recent related videos from verified sources Community steps up to help Lisbon family who lost home to fire A community is stepping up to help after a family lost their home to a house fire, just days before Christmas. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:59Published 2 days ago Peoria firefighters family surprised by community with Christmas gifts Peoria fireman Justin Lopez, his wife, and seven children got a holiday surprise on Friday when the community surprised his family with Christmas gifts. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:56Published 5 days ago