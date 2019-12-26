Global  

Tornado Warning In California

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 11:31s
Tornado Warning In CaliforniaFlooding is also a major concern in Southern California.
Tweets about this

lilpotate

n 🌈 RT @heyyanini: now does someone wanna tell me why california just got a tornado warning https://t.co/2QOd1elhXC 47 seconds ago

MarilyOcampo

𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖑𝖞 RT @juantonamo_bae: I just got a tornado warning....for Orange County California..........like tell me we’re on fire I can handle that but… 59 seconds ago

peetahbread

peter RT @ngyntlinh: I think my phone is trippin out bc it just said tornado warning for my area???????? I LIVE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EXCUSE ME 2 minutes ago

potchgirlshigh

Qurida pearson Tornado Warning In California https://t.co/8MIqFH7QLp 2 minutes ago

IamMaserati

🦄 Portia (Maserati the FIRST) 👅 ...I’m not sure if I’m more tripped out that there was a tornado warning in California OR that there was a tornado… https://t.co/Hz6g1eHXfx 3 minutes ago

omwtfybitch

𝔊𝔞𝔯𝔠𝔦𝔩𝔞𝔷𝔬 Bro we got a tornado warning here in Orange County Southern California!!Wtf.. 4 minutes ago

kbrackson

Kayla my phone just went psychotic with a tornado warning in california tf did they just wake me up for? coulda died peacefully in my sleep 6 minutes ago

Jasmin14914359

Jasmin RT @PsychoPlease: My reaction when I got awoken by a #tornado warning on my phone thinking that we were tornado free in Southern California… 6 minutes ago

