Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Last Solar eclipse of the decade begins, visible from parts of India

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Last Solar eclipse of the decade begins, visible from parts of India

Last Solar eclipse of the decade begins, visible from parts of India

The annual solar eclipse of the year began today.

A greater part of the eclipse will be visible in Southern India.

North Kerala’s Cheruvathur is the first place to witness the eclipse.

A large crowd assembled to watch the phenomenon in Cheruvathur.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Solar eclipse on December 26: When, where and how to watch

Parts of India will witness a partial solar eclipse from Bhubaneswar on December 26 from 8:20 am to...
Mid-Day - Published

Decade's last solar eclipse witnessed in several parts of India

The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: Match in Delhi to go ahead as planned, says Sourav Ganguly [Video]India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: Match in Delhi to go ahead as planned, says Sourav Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday confirmed that the T20I match between India and Bangladesh in Delhi will go ahead as planned. While speaking to media..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published

Massive blaze guts makeshift firecracker shops in northern India [Video]Massive blaze guts makeshift firecracker shops in northern India

A dozen makeshift firecracker shops were gutted as a fierce fire broke out in northern India's Uttar Pradesh state. The incident took place on October 26 in a market in Sultanpura region of Agra,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.