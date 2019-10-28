Last Solar eclipse of the decade begins, visible from parts of India now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:02s - Published Last Solar eclipse of the decade begins, visible from parts of India The annual solar eclipse of the year began today. A greater part of the eclipse will be visible in Southern India. North Kerala’s Cheruvathur is the first place to witness the eclipse. A large crowd assembled to watch the phenomenon in Cheruvathur.

