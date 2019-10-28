Last Solar eclipse of the decade begins, visible from parts of India
Last Solar eclipse of the decade begins, visible from parts of India
The annual solar eclipse of the year began today.
A greater part of the eclipse will be visible in Southern India.
North Kerala’s Cheruvathur is the first place to witness the eclipse.
A large crowd assembled to watch the phenomenon in Cheruvathur.
Parts of India will witness a partial solar eclipse from Bhubaneswar on December 26 from 8:20 am to... Mid-Day - Published 19 hours ago
The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around... IndiaTimes - Published 2 hours ago
