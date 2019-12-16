Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jamia University administration urges HRD Ministry to initiate inquiry into police violence

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:09s - Published < > Embed
Jamia University administration urges HRD Ministry to initiate inquiry into police violence

Jamia University administration urges HRD Ministry to initiate inquiry into police violence

JAMIA UNIVERSITY SLAMS DELHI POLICE OVER DECEMBER 15 VIOLENCE, MOHAN BHAGWAT: SANGH REGARDS THE 130 CRORE POPULATION OF INDIA AS HINDU SOCIETY, ARUNDHATI ROY: FURNISH WRONG INFORMATION TO THE GOVT WHEN IT ASKS FOR DATA FOR THE NPR, PAK VIOLATES CEASEFIRE IN J&K- ARMY OFFICER & CIVILIAN KILLED, COLD WAVE GRIPS: TRAINS, FLIGHTS CANCELLED & DELAYED AND OTHER NEWS
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taapsee on CAA:Not scared to talk but need ample knowledge before commenting [Video]Taapsee on CAA:Not scared to talk but need ample knowledge before commenting

Actress Taapsee Pannu has reacted to the ongoing nationwide students' protests over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), triggered off by police violence at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University earlier..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:54Published

Jamia clashes: V-C denounces police action, says it was an unacceptable act | OneIndia News [Video]Jamia clashes: V-C denounces police action, says it was an unacceptable act | OneIndia News

Day after Jamia Millia Islamia witnessed violent protests, with police forcing their way on to the campus, the university's Vice Chancellor came out strongly in support of the students. She condemned..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 13:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.