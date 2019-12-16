Jamia University administration urges HRD Ministry to initiate inquiry into police violence
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:09s - Published < > Embed
Jamia University administration urges HRD Ministry to initiate inquiry into police violence
JAMIA UNIVERSITY SLAMS DELHI POLICE OVER DECEMBER 15 VIOLENCE, MOHAN BHAGWAT: SANGH REGARDS THE 130 CRORE POPULATION OF INDIA AS HINDU SOCIETY, ARUNDHATI ROY: FURNISH WRONG INFORMATION TO THE GOVT WHEN IT ASKS FOR DATA FOR THE NPR, PAK VIOLATES CEASEFIRE IN J&K- ARMY OFFICER & CIVILIAN KILLED, COLD WAVE GRIPS: TRAINS, FLIGHTS CANCELLED & DELAYED AND OTHER NEWS
Actress Taapsee Pannu has reacted to the ongoing nationwide students' protests over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), triggered off by police violence at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University earlier..
Day after Jamia Millia Islamia witnessed violent protests, with police forcing their way on to the campus, the university's Vice Chancellor came out strongly in support of the students. She condemned..