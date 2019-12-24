Deepika's Chhapaak In Trouble, Salman's 54th Birthday, Jawaani Jaaneman FIRST Look | Top 10 News

Deepika Padukon's Chhapaak in trouble, Salman Khan reveals his plans for his 54th birthday, Saif Ali Khan's first poster of Jawaani Jaaneman out.

These are among the top 10 news.

Watch the video to know more.