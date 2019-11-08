Danica Patrick shares festive Instagram post featuring Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick is getting into the Christmas spirit with a festive Instagram post featuring Aaron Rodgers.



Recent related videos from verified sources Danica Patrick Chats About Her Inspirational Podcast, "Pretty Intense" Danica Patrick believes that each and every person has the power within themselves to create the life that they really want. She created her podcast, "Pretty Intense," to inspire everyone to go conquer.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 35:40Published on November 8, 2019 Danica Patrick Loved The Opportunity To Be In The New "Charlie's Angels" Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick tells the story of filming in Elizabeth Bank's "Charlie's Angels" with a racecar stunt double. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 01:41Published on November 8, 2019