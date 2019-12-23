Global  

Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar attend special screening of Good Newwz

Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar attend special screening of Good Newwz

Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar attend special screening of Good Newwz

Bollywood celebrities attended a special screening of ‘Good Newwz’ organised in Mumbai’s Juhu.

Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani attended the screening.
