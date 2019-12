13 First Alert Christmas Day forecast THROUGH.THESE CHANCES WILL CONTINUETHROUGH MOST OF THE DAYTHURSDAY.RIGHT NOW RAIN LEVELS AREN'TLOOKING MAJOR IN THE VALLEY BUTSCATTERED STORMS COULD PASSTHROUGH DURING THE DAY.MODELS ARE NOT IN AGREEMENT FORSNOW LEVELS BUT EARLY MORNINGTEMPERATURES WILL DEFINITELY BECOLD ENOUGH FOR SNOW IN THEMOUNTAINS.THERE ARE MULTIPLE ADVISORIESAROUND SOUTHERN NEVADA BUTCLARK COUNTY HAS NOT BEENINCLUDED IN ANY YET, HOWEVERANYONE TRAVELING INTO OR OUT OFTHE LAS VEGAS AREA SHOULD BEREADY FOR WINTER WEATHER.TO THE WEST, SAN BERNARDINOCOUNTY HAS A WINTER WEATHERADVISORY THROUGH FRIDAYMORNING, INCLUDING AREAS LIKEOWENS VALLEY AND DEATH VALLEY.IN ADDITION, PARTS OF SOUTHERNCALIFORNIA AND ARIZONA AREUNDER A FLASH FLOOD WATCHTHROUGH FRIDAY MORNING.AREAS OF STATE ROUTE 62 BETWEENTWENTYNINE PALMS AND PARKERWILL BE MOST PRONE TO FLASHFLOODING.HEADING INTO THE FINAL DAYS OF2019, WEATHER WILL STAY FAIRLYCALM.SOME SLIGHT RAIN CHANCES PICKBACK UP MONDAY BUT BY NEW YEARSEVE ON TUESDAY, CONDITIONSSHOULD BE DRY BUT COLD.TUESDAY NIGHT'S LOW IS 36DEGREES IN LAS VEGAS!IT'S MOST LIKELY NOT YOURMOVING THROUGH.RIGHT NOW RAIN LEVELS AREN'TLOOKING MAJOR IN THE VALLEY BUTSCATTERED STORMS COULD PASSTHROUGH DURING THE DAY.MOVING THROUGH.IT MAY BE CHRISTMAS DAY BUTIT'S MORE THAN LIKELY NOT YOURIT MAY BE CHRISTMAS DAY BUT