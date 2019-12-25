Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Christmas typhoon kills at least 16 in the Philippines

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Christmas typhoon kills at least 16 in the Philippines

Christmas typhoon kills at least 16 in the Philippines

Winds reached 195 kilometres per hour and caused significant damage.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Christmas typhoon kills at least 13 in Philippines

A typhoon that struck the central Philippines over Christmas has killed at least 13 people, disaster...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •euronewsIndependent


Typhoon Phanfone in Philippines kills 1, forces thousands from homes

Thousands in central Philippines are experiencing a wet and gloomy Christmas because of Typhoon...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DuxWabuyi

Wabuyi Moses Alex Dux RT @ntvuganda: Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines #NTVNews Tourists on the popular Philippine holiday island of Boracay we… 14 seconds ago

QueenMSheba

Queen M. Sheba RT @MailOnline: Christmas typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in the Philippines and leaves tourists stranded in luxury resorts https://t.co… 55 seconds ago

Moizzz_08

Moiz Mustafa Naria Christmas typhoon kills at least 13 in Philippines https://t.co/nfLekG0SuY https://t.co/Jh4OC6NEWX 3 minutes ago

NewsIn_Asia

NewsIn.Asia Christmas typhoon kills at least 13 in Philippines - https://t.co/t2Sod8TMPV https://t.co/a8d6e74j0p 3 minutes ago

SergiyYunak

Sergii RT @QuickTake: Here's an update on Typhoon Phanfone, locally called #Ursula: - At least 16 people killed in Visayas island - 6 missing - #C… 4 minutes ago

ntvuganda

NTV UGANDA Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines #NTVNews Tourists on the popular Philippine holiday island of B… https://t.co/wCayd9TeOK 5 minutes ago

sacramentaoman

Mx. Severe One rarely knows which will be their last Christmas. https://t.co/6XWOJHmAlY 7 minutes ago

gailbuckley

gail 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ RT @LBCNews: At least 13 people are believed to be dead after Typhoon Phanfone caused mass destruction across the Philippines on Christmas… 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day [Video]Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day

Typhoon Phanfone, which started as a tropical cyclone on Christmas eve, has battered several islands in the central region of the Philippines on Christmas Day (December 25).

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.