Christmas typhoon kills at least 16 in the Philippines

Wabuyi Moses Alex Dux RT @ntvuganda: Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines #NTVNews Tourists on the popular Philippine holiday island of Boracay we… 14 seconds ago

Queen M. Sheba RT @MailOnline: Christmas typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in the Philippines and leaves tourists stranded in luxury resorts https://t.co… 55 seconds ago

Moiz Mustafa Naria Christmas typhoon kills at least 13 in Philippines https://t.co/nfLekG0SuY https://t.co/Jh4OC6NEWX 3 minutes ago

NewsIn.Asia Christmas typhoon kills at least 13 in Philippines - https://t.co/t2Sod8TMPV https://t.co/a8d6e74j0p 3 minutes ago

Sergii RT @QuickTake: Here's an update on Typhoon Phanfone, locally called #Ursula: - At least 16 people killed in Visayas island - 6 missing - #C… 4 minutes ago

NTV UGANDA Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines #NTVNews Tourists on the popular Philippine holiday island of B… https://t.co/wCayd9TeOK 5 minutes ago

Mx. Severe One rarely knows which will be their last Christmas. https://t.co/6XWOJHmAlY 7 minutes ago