Pope defends migrants, calls for peace in Christmas message

Pope Francis on Wednesday (December 25) urged the world to let the light of Christmas pierce the &quot;darkness in human hearts&quot; that leads to religious persecution, social injustice, armed conflicts and fear of migrants.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Pope Francis defends migrants, calls for peace in ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Christmas address

Pope Francis urged the world to let the light of Christmas pierce the "darkness in human hearts" that...
France 24 - Published


