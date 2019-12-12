Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Shah Rukh Khan at Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party, fans go berserk

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Shah Rukh Khan at Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party, fans go berserk

Shah Rukh Khan at Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party, fans go berserk

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan stole the show at Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party.

Fans gathered outside Zoya’s house to get a glimpse of the King of Bollywood.

Karan Johar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar & Janhvi Kapoor also attended the party.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Merry Christmas: SRK blows kisses to fans

While the Kapoor clan gathered together for their traditional Christmas lunch in Mumbai, Shah Rukh...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mujahed23677533

Mujahed Shaikh RT @TeamSRKWarriors: Shah Rukh Khan at Zoya Akhtar's residence sometime ago & look at the FANs gathered around to greet King Khan! 🔥 https:… 3 days ago

AMahishah

MahiShah7❤ RT @ZoomTV: From @iamsrk @gaurikhan #JanhviKapoor #IshaanKhatter @karanjohar to @SiddhantChturvD check out pictures of celebs at #ZoyaAkhta… 5 days ago

SRKGlobe

✨ SRK Globe ✨ RT @bollywood_life: #ShahRukhKhan, #JanhviKapoor, #IshaanKhatter and others party hard at #ZoyaAkhtar’s Christmas party https://t.co/LxDAv8… 6 days ago

karthik_sayz

Bunny❗SRK❗ Bollywood celebs spotted around town https://t.co/QWYMcbfiuv https://t.co/9giriCu1vK 6 days ago

SRKGlobe

✨ SRK Globe ✨ RT @ieEntertainment: #PHOTOS | #ZoyaAkhtar hosted a Christmas get-together at her residence and in the guest list were her many close frien… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes 2020 on an inspirational note [Video]Shah Rukh Khan welcomes 2020 on an inspirational note

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was last seen in the movie "Zero" wished his fans Happy New Year with an inspirational note on social media.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:52Published

Katrina Kaif, SRK, Sidharth,Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor 90's Bollywood Theme Party | INSIDE Pictures [Video]Katrina Kaif, SRK, Sidharth,Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor 90's Bollywood Theme Party | INSIDE Pictures

Nineties-themed Bollywood party was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kaajal Anand, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Manish Malhotra,

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.