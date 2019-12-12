|
Shah Rukh Khan at Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party, fans go berserk
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan stole the show at Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party.
Fans gathered outside Zoya’s house to get a glimpse of the King of Bollywood.
Karan Johar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar & Janhvi Kapoor also attended the party.
