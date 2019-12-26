Global  

Solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire'

People across Asia have witnessed the annual "ring of fire" solar eclipse.
People across Asia have witnessed the annual "ring of fire" solar eclipse.

In Indonesia's Padang, the capital of West Sumatra province, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon safely using a variety of cool tech.



Annular solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire'

The natural phenomenon occurs only when Earth is completely or partially in the Moon's shadow.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •SBS


Thousands in Asia marvel at ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — People along a swath of southern Asia gazed at the sky in marvel on...
Seattle Times - Published


Soledad1473

Vanessa Mateo🇵🇷🇵🇷 RT @SBSNews: Skywatchers from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India and Singapore were treated to a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse Thursday htt… 50 seconds ago

Sadhusahab

👻 of Christmas Past & Present: Future Pending. "The next solar eclipse in United Kingdom (UK) is in 1 year, 5 months and 14 days onThursday, 10 June 2021 It will… https://t.co/vyh9z5yPpw 4 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Skywatchers from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India and Singapore were treated to a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse T… https://t.co/maihqEmQ6J 4 minutes ago

gamerking890

Adam clarke RT @BBCNews: Annular solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire' https://t.co/vOvWOU0t5M 5 minutes ago

HaworthF

Fergus Haworth Annular solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire' https://t.co/DRqvzBqKb9 5 minutes ago

craigfransham17

Craig Fransham Annular solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire' https://t.co/E6KtWA9KYv Someone warn the world… https://t.co/0AwREX5kFK 6 minutes ago

Woz8005

Bill Hicks BBC News - Annular solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire' https://t.co/bmODbfP9c4 9 minutes ago

amelia_hp3

Lena RT @BBCScienceNews: Annular solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire' https://t.co/AIstOfgTiR 9 minutes ago


NIA raids Assam activist Akhil Gogoi's Guwahati home, seizes laptop & documents | OneIndia News [Video]NIA raids Assam activist Akhil Gogoi's Guwahati home, seizes laptop & documents | OneIndia News

WEST BENGAL CM ADDRESSES PROTEST RALLY AGAINST CAA, PROBE AGENCY RAIDS ASSAM ACTIVIST AKHIL GOGOI'S GUWAHATI HOME, JAMIA UNIVERSITY SLAMS DELHI POLICE OVER DECEMBER 15 VIOLENCE, MOHAN BHAGWAT: SANGH..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:48Published

Solar Eclipse: Sky gazers witness a 'ring of fire' | OneIndia News [Video]Solar Eclipse: Sky gazers witness a 'ring of fire' | OneIndia News

DUBAI WITNESSES SOLAR ECLIPSE 2019, ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE: SUN APPEARS AS RING OF FIRE, SKY GAZERS WITNESS A 'RING OF FIRE' SOLAR ECLIPSE, LAST SOLAR ECLIPSE OF THE DECADE

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published

