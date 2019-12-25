Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Army Chief on CAA protests: ‘Leading people towards arson is not leadership’

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Army Chief on CAA protests: ‘Leading people towards arson is not leadership’

Army Chief on CAA protests: ‘Leading people towards arson is not leadership’

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has slammed anti-CAA protesters who indulged in violence & arson.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat slams violence during anti-CAA protests, says `this is not leadership`

Army Chief General Rawat said that students in several universities and colleges are leading masses...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Anti-CAA stir: Army chief Bipin Rawat says leadership does not mean leading people to violence

It is not leadership if leaders guide masses, comprising university and college students, to carry...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

t_anupam

TA RT @ETDefence: It is not leadership if leaders guide masses, comprising university, college students, to carry out arson & violence in our… 1 minute ago

TheStatesmanLtd

The Statesman ‘Leading crowds to arson not leadership,’ says Army chief on anti-CAA protests, stirs row https://t.co/Ljrpsu1ZXh 8 minutes ago

AnirudhBengeri

Anirudh K Bengeri RT @udayavani_web: Leadership does not mean leading people to violence: Army Chief #CAA_NRC_Protests https://t.co/NvjK4bweyi 17 minutes ago

udayavani_web

Udayavani Leadership does not mean leading people to violence: Army Chief #CAA_NRC_Protests https://t.co/NvjK4bweyi 33 minutes ago

HinduNatl

Hindu NationalIst RT @Bharat77170301: आपको मोदी जी कॉल आया था या नही ? बस , इतनी ही बताए ? बाकी हम पढे लिखे है 😊 @narendramodi please do not do this...with… 58 minutes ago

Bharat77170301

Bharat आपको मोदी जी कॉल आया था या नही ? बस , इतनी ही बताए ? बाकी हम पढे लिखे है 😊 @narendramodi please do not do this...w… https://t.co/D1ToU9Yem0 59 minutes ago

ThePrintIndia

ThePrint People leading crowds carrying out arson during protests not true leaders: Army chief Rawat https://t.co/aDHil5eGl9 1 hour ago

flybouy777

777contrails RT @ghazalawahab: This is perhaps his bravest statement ever. In one fell swoop, he has criticised d @BJP4India leaders, from Advani to Mod… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in J&K, 1 Jawan dead | Oneindia News [Video]Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in J&K, 1 Jawan dead | Oneindia News

PM MODI IN LUCKNOW: PEOPLE WHO DAMAGED PUBLIC PROPERTY MUST INTROSPECT, PM-PRESIDENT PAY TRIBUTE TO ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE, MAYAWATI: UP GOVT MUST CONDUCT PROBE ON CAA PROTESTS, UP CAA VIOLENCE: 28..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:18Published

PM Modi on UP CAA Protests: Protesters who damaged property must introspect | OneIndia News [Video]PM Modi on UP CAA Protests: Protesters who damaged property must introspect | OneIndia News

PM MODI IN LUCKNOW: PEOPLE WHO DAMAGED PUBLIC PROPERTY MUST INTROSPECT, PM-PRESIDENT PAY TRIBUTE TO ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE, MAYAWATI: UP GOVT MUST CONDUCT PROBE ON CAA PROTESTS, UP CAA VIOLENCE: 28..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.