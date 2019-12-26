Solar Eclipse: Sky gazers witness a 'ring of fire' | OneIndia News

DUBAI WITNESSES SOLAR ECLIPSE 2019, ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE: SUN APPEARS AS RING OF FIRE, SKY GAZERS WITNESS A 'RING OF FIRE' SOLAR ECLIPSE, LAST SOLAR ECLIPSE OF THE DECADE



Recent related videos from verified sources NIA raids Assam activist Akhil Gogoi's Guwahati home, seizes laptop & documents | OneIndia News WEST BENGAL CM ADDRESSES PROTEST RALLY AGAINST CAA, PROBE AGENCY RAIDS ASSAM ACTIVIST AKHIL GOGOI'S GUWAHATI HOME, JAMIA UNIVERSITY SLAMS DELHI POLICE OVER DECEMBER 15 VIOLENCE, MOHAN BHAGWAT: SANGH.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:48Published 2 hours ago Solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire' People across Asia have witnessed the annual "ring of fire" solar eclipse. In Indonesia's Padang, the capital of West Sumatra province, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:18Published 3 hours ago