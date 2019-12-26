A friendly cat has become a local hero after making itself at home in almost every store on a high street - playing with staff a 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published A friendly cat has become a local hero after making itself at home in almost every store on a high street - playing with staff a Meet Mary Paw-tas - a friendly cat that makes itself at home in almost every store on a a high street playing with staff and sleeping in windows.Ginger Boris spends its time visiting stores on Queen Street in Britain's smallest city - including a pet, electric, homeware, toys, crystal and sandwich shop. The three-year-old feline has become famous in Wells in Somerset - with daily visits to the parade in the centre.He sleeps in windows, on counters, chairs and in storerooms - enjoying being stroked and given treats by customers and staff.Ginger has a loving home with Jessica Coppell, 30, and her three daughters, aged ten, eight and four - but that doesn't stop him milking as much attention as he can get.Almost all the shop-owners on Queen Street in Wells, Somerset - England's smallest city - have welcomed Boris into their stores almost every day since July.And the adorable moggy has made himself equally at home in each one.Photos show the short-haired cat taking a seat at Daniel's Cafe and Sandwich Bar, and curling up for a cat nap in an office chair at homeware and electronics store Protec.Boris is a particularly frequent visitor to pet store Natural Pets of Wells, where he loves to play with the cat toys, and even perch up on the counter to keep an eye on the customers.Heather Derrick, owner of Natural Pets, said: "Boris is one seriously entertaining cat who knows just how much his cuteness level can get him his own way."He is clearly very well fed and cared for by his owners but he still comes in most days trying to convince us he is starving. "We give him just a little pinch of treats but then if he keeps meowing we have to distract him with one of his catnip toys he has selected from the shop."He has his own bed and his own fluffy mat, which he also selected after trying out most of the beds in the shop."He particularly likes having one of them in the middle of the shop window so he can watch the world go by for a while before settling down for a nap."We have even made a space for his bed under Santa's sleigh in our Christmas window - he was very put out when we were changing the window display and moved him from his favourite spot."We have a lot of chuckles at the astonished looks on people's faces as they pass by, when what they thought was a toy cat in the window yawns and stretches," Heather added.Matt Pyne, who owns Protec, added: "Boris the cat has become quite the celebrity on Queen Street."Like clockwork, at 9am every day, he can be found outside Protec, waiting to be let in."He has become a permanent fixture and firm favourite of all the businesses on Queen Street."Boris can regularly be found curled up in a wicker basket in Protec, quite often surprising customers, who assume he's a model, when he starts to move."At the end of each day, he knows to take the shortcut through Protec and out the back door to get back round the corner to his home in time for tea," Matt added. And Lee Borastero, whose wife Sarah runs toy store Toymaster, said: "As long as the doors are open, Boris will just wander in and make himself at home - and get fussed over by the customers."If we haven't seen him for a few days, we do wonder where he is," Lee added.And Boris' owner Jessica, and her daughters Eva and Izzy Michael, aged ten and eight, and Florence Green, aged four, love their cat's local celebrity status.Jessica, an insurance broker assistant, said: "We actually love how much joy he brings to everyone and how accommodating they all are."They all spoil him rotten and are even teaching him tricks. "We are often recognised when when we are out around Wells, and people will tell us their stories about him," she added.The family also have two other cats, Buttons and Boots - and say Boris always comes home in time for tea with his siblings."He comes in each morning and evening for food, and it helps that we always feed them roughly the same time each day," said Jessica. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A friendly cat has become a local hero after making itself at home in almost every store on a high street - playing with staff a Meet Mary Paw-tas - a friendly cat that makes itself at home in almost every store on a a high street playing with staff and sleeping in windows.Ginger Boris spends its time visiting stores on Queen Street in Britain's smallest city - including a pet, electric, homeware, toys, crystal and sandwich shop. The three-year-old feline has become famous in Wells in Somerset - with daily visits to the parade in the centre.He sleeps in windows, on counters, chairs and in storerooms - enjoying being stroked and given treats by customers and staff.Ginger has a loving home with Jessica Coppell, 30, and her three daughters, aged ten, eight and four - but that doesn't stop him milking as much attention as he can get.Almost all the shop-owners on Queen Street in Wells, Somerset - England's smallest city - have welcomed Boris into their stores almost every day since July.And the adorable moggy has made himself equally at home in each one.Photos show the short-haired cat taking a seat at Daniel's Cafe and Sandwich Bar, and curling up for a cat nap in an office chair at homeware and electronics store Protec.Boris is a particularly frequent visitor to pet store Natural Pets of Wells, where he loves to play with the cat toys, and even perch up on the counter to keep an eye on the customers.Heather Derrick, owner of Natural Pets, said: "Boris is one seriously entertaining cat who knows just how much his cuteness level can get him his own way."He is clearly very well fed and cared for by his owners but he still comes in most days trying to convince us he is starving. "We give him just a little pinch of treats but then if he keeps meowing we have to distract him with one of his catnip toys he has selected from the shop."He has his own bed and his own fluffy mat, which he also selected after trying out most of the beds in the shop."He particularly likes having one of them in the middle of the shop window so he can watch the world go by for a while before settling down for a nap."We have even made a space for his bed under Santa's sleigh in our Christmas window - he was very put out when we were changing the window display and moved him from his favourite spot."We have a lot of chuckles at the astonished looks on people's faces as they pass by, when what they thought was a toy cat in the window yawns and stretches," Heather added.Matt Pyne, who owns Protec, added: "Boris the cat has become quite the celebrity on Queen Street."Like clockwork, at 9am every day, he can be found outside Protec, waiting to be let in."He has become a permanent fixture and firm favourite of all the businesses on Queen Street."Boris can regularly be found curled up in a wicker basket in Protec, quite often surprising customers, who assume he's a model, when he starts to move."At the end of each day, he knows to take the shortcut through Protec and out the back door to get back round the corner to his home in time for tea," Matt added. And Lee Borastero, whose wife Sarah runs toy store Toymaster, said: "As long as the doors are open, Boris will just wander in and make himself at home - and get fussed over by the customers."If we haven't seen him for a few days, we do wonder where he is," Lee added.And Boris' owner Jessica, and her daughters Eva and Izzy Michael, aged ten and eight, and Florence Green, aged four, love their cat's local celebrity status.Jessica, an insurance broker assistant, said: "We actually love how much joy he brings to everyone and how accommodating they all are."They all spoil him rotten and are even teaching him tricks. "We are often recognised when when we are out around Wells, and people will tell us their stories about him," she added.The family also have two other cats, Buttons and Boots - and say Boris always comes home in time for tea with his siblings."He comes in each morning and evening for food, and it helps that we always feed them roughly the same time each day," said Jessica.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Travellers have moved onto a Lidl car park in Birmingham (RAW) Shoppers and staff were left shocked after a convoy of five caravans moved onto the site in Yardley, Birmingham on Sunday (5/1). The budget supermarket giant said it had called in bailiffs to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:08Published 1 week ago Cat has become local hero after making itself at home in almost every store on a high street Meet Mary Paw-tas - a friendly cat that makes itself at home in almost every store on a a high street playing with staff and sleeping in windows. Ginger Boris spends its time visiting stores on Queen.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:30Published 3 weeks ago