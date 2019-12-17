Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Church's Christmas dinner brings community together

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Church's Christmas dinner brings community together

Church's Christmas dinner brings community together

Delicious hams, greens and macaroni were on the menu Wednesday at the 12th annual St.

Paul Lutheran Church community dinner.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bishop Michael Curry on the true meaning of Christmas

Presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church Michael Curry, who gained international fame last year after...
CBS News - Published

Watch New Street Station host Christmas Eve dinner for 350 homeless people and struggling families

Watch New Street Station host Christmas Eve dinner for 350 homeless people and struggling familiesIt was a rare night of comfort and joy for Birmingham's rough sleeping community when New Street...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Salvation Army serves Christmas Eve Dinner [Video]Salvation Army serves Christmas Eve Dinner

The Salvation Army was serving up a Christmas Eve Dinner to the La Crosse Community.

Credit: WKBTPublished

Moment Nicola Sturgeon stopped her weekly shop in Asda to conduct a brass band [Video]Moment Nicola Sturgeon stopped her weekly shop in Asda to conduct a brass band

This is the moment Nicola Sturgeon stopped during her weekly shop in Asda -- to conduct a brass band playing Christmas tunes for charity. Musicians said Scotland's First Minister was in the supermarket..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.