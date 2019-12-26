Global  

Seven dead as migrants' boat sinks in Turkey's Lake Van

Seven dead as migrants' boat sinks in Turkey's Lake Van

Seven dead as migrants' boat sinks in Turkey's Lake Van

Seven people died and 64 were rescued when a boat carrying migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan sank on Thursday in eastern Turkey&apos;s Lake Van, the governor&apos;s office in Bitlis province said.

Emer McCarthy reports.
