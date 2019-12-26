2 Works for You Thursday Morning Forecast now < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:59s - Published 2 Works for You Thursday Morning Forecast Good morning! Highs in the 60s again, but temperatures will plunge and a chance of rain for the upcoming weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 Works for You Thursday Morning Forecast The 50s. Clouds increasethis afternoon with highsin the low to middle 60s.MANY OF US HAVE ALREADYOPENED GIFTS... AND AS MUCHAS WE HATE TO





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Not as warm for your Thursday Temperatures will be on the cool side Thursday. Look for a high near 50 degrees. Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:23Published 7 hours ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast A stalled warm front over Wisconsin is causing this dense fog to stick around for awhile. Dense fog advisories remain in place for all of our area until 10 am Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:44Published 11 hours ago