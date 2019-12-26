Global  

Last Solar Eclipse of the decade passes over Indonesia

Skygazers across Asia have witnessed a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse.

In Indonesia's Batam, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon.
In Indonesia's Batam, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon.

Annular eclipses occur when the Moon is not close enough to the Earth to completely obscur the Sun, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.



India- Decade's last Solar Eclipse today, people see 'ring of fire'

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) A rare celestial spectacle started at 8:17 am in India today, as the moon...
MENAFN.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comIndiaTimesRIA Nov.


‘Ring of Fire’: Rare annular solar eclipse captured in stunning images across West and South Asia

Solar eclipse, an astronomical event which is a source of awe and wonder for many, also gives rise to...
Hindu - Published


yatin_bhan

Yatin bhan RT @InUthdotcom: The last solar eclipse of the decade was prominently visible in Southern India. #SolarEclipse2019 #RingofFire https://t.co… 34 seconds ago

sanjaykumar09

sanjay kumar RT @ani_digital: Decade's last solar eclipse witnessed in several parts of India Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/xBnHNoCvns https://t.co/wU… 52 seconds ago

sinosportifiz

Sindura Last Solar Eclipse of the decade and Boxing Day.. Looking fwd to some football.. Wohoo!! 54 seconds ago

whiitesdistrict

☽ jonathan walker. ❄️ @remind & belial whore RT @mxwonchae: Today 26/12 is the last solar eclipse of this decade Follow is our last OT7 official MV with eclipse themed Hyungwon is th… 3 minutes ago

akashkapahi

sky7 Today is #auspicious Day Last #solareclipse2019 Solar Eclipse of Decade Shubham Bholenath Birthday 🎂🎂🎂🎂 Boxing Boy… https://t.co/ZQSL9IvIbF 5 minutes ago

NZStuff

Stuff The last solar eclipse of the decade https://t.co/yx5b08O8V2 8 minutes ago

insights_coding

Coding In The Philippines RT @IrohGen: last Partial Solar Eclipse of the decade (December 26, 2019) -shot from Sibonga, Cebu Philippines https://t.co/AjHbcwtynb 8 minutes ago

Rebirth7711

Joshua Sully RT @ndtv: Last solar eclipse of the decade begins. https://t.co/GxaTEBB9CG #SolarEclipse #SolarEclipse2019 https://t.co/p6Lqkoie88 9 minutes ago


Solar Eclipse: Sky gazers witness a 'ring of fire' | OneIndia News [Video]Solar Eclipse: Sky gazers witness a 'ring of fire' | OneIndia News

DUBAI WITNESSES SOLAR ECLIPSE 2019, ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE: SUN APPEARS AS RING OF FIRE, SKY GAZERS WITNESS A 'RING OF FIRE' SOLAR ECLIPSE, LAST SOLAR ECLIPSE OF THE DECADE

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published

Solar Eclipse 2019 | Watch some of the best images of the spectacle [Video]Solar Eclipse 2019 | Watch some of the best images of the spectacle

The last solar eclipse of the decade began today. A number of states in India witnessed the phenomenon.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:51Published

