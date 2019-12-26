44first wx 12.26.19 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEVV - Published 44first wx 12.26.19 44first wx 12.26.19 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 44first wx 12.26.19 Investigation... here's a live look good morning? Its thursday december 26th? I'm tommy mason..... in this morning eye opener? We're following several big stories.... here what you need to know to get your day started.... today marks the 15th anniversary of the tsunami that claimed more than 8,000 lives





You Might Like

Tweets about this