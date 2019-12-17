Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘Congress led tukde-tukde gang behind CAA protests in Delhi’: Amit Shah

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:05s - Published < > Embed
‘Congress led tukde-tukde gang behind CAA protests in Delhi’: Amit Shah

‘Congress led tukde-tukde gang behind CAA protests in Delhi’: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress over the protests over CAA in the national capital.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Time to punish 'tukde-tukde' gang for violence in Delhi: Amit Shah

"It is time to punish the tukde-tukde gang, which is responsible for the violence in the streets of...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Govt firm on CAA, oppn petitions Prez: Top developments & reactions

Protests against the amended citizenship law continued across the country on Tuesday. In Delhi's...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NIA raids Assam activist Akhil Gogoi's Guwahati home, seizes laptop & documents | OneIndia News [Video]NIA raids Assam activist Akhil Gogoi's Guwahati home, seizes laptop & documents | OneIndia News

WEST BENGAL CM ADDRESSES PROTEST RALLY AGAINST CAA, PROBE AGENCY RAIDS ASSAM ACTIVIST AKHIL GOGOI'S GUWAHATI HOME, JAMIA UNIVERSITY SLAMS DELHI POLICE OVER DECEMBER 15 VIOLENCE, MOHAN BHAGWAT: SANGH..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:48Published

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits out at PM Modi, Amit Shah calls them gumrah ke master [Video]Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits out at PM Modi, Amit Shah calls them gumrah ke master

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits out at PM Modi, Amit Shah calls them gumrah ke master

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.