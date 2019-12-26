Watch: Nation witnesses solar eclipse, locals take holy dip in Varanasi now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:42s - Published Watch: Nation witnesses solar eclipse, locals take holy dip in Varanasi Locals in Varanasi took holy dip on solar eclipse. In Mangaluru, Muslims offered 'namaz' during solar eclipse. Locals across nation witnessed last solar eclipse of 2019. Solar eclipse occurs when moon comes in between earth and sun. 0

