Pete Buttigieg Works To Gain Support Of Voters of Color In Nevada

As his poll numbers surge in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire, Mayor Pete Buttigieg seeks to increase his appeal to voters of color.



Recent related videos from verified sources Joe Biden on 2020 Rival Pete Buttigieg: He Doesn’t Have Support of Black Voters ‘Even in His Own City’ Joe Biden called out rival 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg’s lack of African American support, saying the Indiana mayor doesn’t even have it in his own city. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56Published 3 weeks ago The Left Unleashes Attacks On Mayor Pete The Democratic nomination for President is getting nastier and nastier. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is a favorite of the media. He is skyrocketing in the polls. He was touted as the second coming of Barack.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:56Published on November 29, 2019