Further footage of 'ring of fire' solar eclipse over Indonesia

Skygazers across Asia have witnessed a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse. In Indonesia's Batam, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon.

Further footage of 'ring of fire' solar eclipse over Indonesia Skygazers across Asia have witnessed a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse. In Indonesia's Batam, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon. Annular eclipses occur when the Moon is not close enough to the Earth to completely obscur the Sun, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.





