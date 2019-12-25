Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Further footage of 'ring of fire' solar eclipse over Indonesia

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Further footage of 'ring of fire' solar eclipse over Indonesia

Further footage of 'ring of fire' solar eclipse over Indonesia

Skygazers across Asia have witnessed a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse.

In Indonesia's Batam, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Further footage of 'ring of fire' solar eclipse over Indonesia

Skygazers across Asia have witnessed a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse.

In Indonesia's Batam, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon.

Annular eclipses occur when the Moon is not close enough to the Earth to completely obscur the Sun, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.



Recent related news from verified sources

Thousands in Asia marvel at ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — People along a swath of southern Asia gazed at the sky in marvel on...
Seattle Times - Published

From where to view solar eclipse tomorrow

From where to view solar eclipse tomorrowDubai Dubai: The UAE space agency, in collaboration with the Dubai Astronomy Groups, has organised...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Controversy erupts over Army Chief Bipin Rawat's remark on CAA protests|Oneindia News [Video]Controversy erupts over Army Chief Bipin Rawat's remark on CAA protests|Oneindia News

PAK VIOLATES CEASEFIRE IN POONCH, CONTROVERSY ERUPTS OVER ARMY CHIEF'S POLITICAL VIEW ON CAA PROTEST, AMITS SHAH BLAMES CONG FOR SPREADING RUMOURS IN DELHI OVER CAA, GIRIRAJ SINGH ACCUSES CONG & OWAISI..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:35Published

Last Solar Eclipse of the decade passes over Indonesia [Video]Last Solar Eclipse of the decade passes over Indonesia

Skygazers across Asia have witnessed a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse. In Indonesia's Batam, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon. Annular eclipses occur..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.