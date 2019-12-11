Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A low pressure will lift through today and bring an end to the fog this afternoon with the arrival of a cold front.

Temperatures will climb into the low- to mid-40s with southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Behind this system, temperatures do fall off into the lower to mid 30s on Friday with some sun.

You will need your umbrellas this weekend with a strong storm system moving through.

Rain will be impacting us with some wrap around snow by Monday and Tuesday.