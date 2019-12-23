There are a lot of reasons why holiday time is many people’s favorite time of year.



Tweets about this Jay Faerber (And when I say “favorite,” I mean these are the movies I’ve watched repeatedly since they came out. There are plen… https://t.co/MTudKICr7w 12 minutes ago I Heart Coffee RT @redlianak: With women being the primary ad target for television now, there's plenty of great stuff aimed at women that men will watch.… 10 hours ago cam @LisethFelicia @Tuvok11768947 Ok I’m not replying to your dumbass again after this. I have never said a movie is ba… https://t.co/aBXkYBPHoX 11 hours ago Liana (censored) Kerzner With women being the primary ad target for television now, there's plenty of great stuff aimed at women that men wi… https://t.co/9kJxGJN73I 11 hours ago miami6 RT : (@CBSMiami)There Are Plenty Of Great Movies To Watch During The Holidays, But Which Is Best?… https://t.co/RZABEtj44F 18 hours ago miami6 RT : (@CBSMiami)There are a lot of reasons why holiday time is many people’s favorite time of year including the mo… https://t.co/wL0aduCeY5 18 hours ago CBS4 Miami There Are Plenty Of Great Movies To Watch During The Holidays, But Which Is Best? https://t.co/eFKZTxBzsD 20 hours ago IZAFoodie There Are Plenty Of Great Movies To Watch During The Holidays, But Which Is Best? - CBS Miami...… https://t.co/JVO9dHVNGl 21 hours ago