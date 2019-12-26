Christmas Dinner Dos' & Don'ts 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:48s - Published Christmas Dinner Dos' & Don'ts Now that the presents are opened, the next big thing on everyone's minds on Christmas Day will be the mouth-watering feast. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lex Ok RT @jamescharles: there may be a lot of drama in the youtube world but I promise there a few really amazing people - I’m alone on Christmas… 2 seconds ago Karena Dykes Baabbbyyyy when I tell youuuu.... I done slept straight through Christmas! Jeeezzz! Woke up this morning with a va… https://t.co/u1PSekgTlc 2 seconds ago E S Baily RT @CindyKendrick11: Good morning One thing I noticed at my family Christmas dinner yesterday - is liberal don't know how to hold their l… 3 seconds ago whatsthematter RT @Reuters: Hundreds of anti-government protesters and their supporters gathered outside a tiny restaurant in Hong Kong for a free Christm… 5 seconds ago Reginald RT @AFP: 🇭🇰 A free Christmas dinner was the idea of a chef who had insisted staying to cook for protesters during the siege at Hong Kong's… 5 seconds ago Sligo'sBuzzin RT @GallagherSligo: A dazzling Knocknarea and Sligo Bay this Christmas morning...a chance to stretch the legs before the dinner! Lots out t… 5 seconds ago FOX 5 San Diego For those who just have to eat out, there are a few restaurants open for business in San Diego on Christmas Day.​ https://t.co/HKsyQLPYiM 6 seconds ago NorthBelle🇨🇦🇿🇦 RT @SoyBoyManBun: When you've had too much Christmas dinner, but it's just too delicious. IG teddytheshetland https://t.co/iLi6n3o05U 7 seconds ago