Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Shoppers descend on Selfridges for Boxing Day sales

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Shoppers descend on Selfridges for Boxing Day sales

Shoppers descend on Selfridges for Boxing Day sales

Boxing Day shoppers have braved the rain in central London to hunt for bargains in the sales.

Selfridges in Oxford Street was teeming on all six floors, with designer-clad customers picking out discounted high-end perfumes, shoes and clothes.

Queues had snaked around several of the stores in Oxford Street before they opened at 9am, with shoppers huddled under umbrellas and sitting on bags waiting for the doors to open.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Punters spend up large in Boxing Day sales, two days after biggest shopping day of year

Punters spend up large in Boxing Day sales, two days after biggest shopping day of yearTens of thousands of shoppers have descended on the country's malls to grab a bargain in the Boxing...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bargain hunter’s hit Boxing Day sales [Video]Bargain hunter’s hit Boxing Day sales

Customers have been queuing outside London’s Selfridges department store ahead of the Boxing Day sale. The hordes of people have ditched online shopping and are hoping to get bargains in the annual..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:05Published

Boxing Day tsunami 'taught the people a great lesson' [Video]Boxing Day tsunami 'taught the people a great lesson'

Sri Lankan communities continue to rebuild, 15 years after the Boxing Day tsunami killed more than 230,000 people.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.