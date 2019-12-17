Shoppers descend on Selfridges for Boxing Day sales

Boxing Day shoppers have braved the rain in central London to hunt for bargains in the sales.

Selfridges in Oxford Street was teeming on all six floors, with designer-clad customers picking out discounted high-end perfumes, shoes and clothes.

Queues had snaked around several of the stores in Oxford Street before they opened at 9am, with shoppers huddled under umbrellas and sitting on bags waiting for the doors to open.