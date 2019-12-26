Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lafayette Sam's Club employee decorates wheelchair as sleigh

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Lafayette Sam's Club employee decorates wheelchair as sleighLafayette Sam's Club employee decorates wheelchair as sleigh
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lafayette Sam's Club employee decorates wheelchair as sleigh

Into the holiday spirit in a unique way.

You can find terry tatman near the self checkout aisles, ready to help customers.

He's had to use a wheelchair since he was diagnosed with a form of multiple sclerosis in 2015.

He's decorated his wheelchair to look like a sleigh.

And he has a stuffed john deere reindeer that he believes dates back to the 1970's.

He says he was inspired by a santa shirt he found at walmart.

My son and wife and me, we just made it out of some cheap paneling we had laying around the house and just painted it and installed it tatman says it has taken a long time for him to regain use of his arms and legs since his diagnosis.

But his illness hasn't held him back.

He was recently named employee of the month.

If you're a still in the market for a christmas tree this




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.