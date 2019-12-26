Global  

How non-profits protect themselves

How non-profits protect themselvesIt comes after a woman is charged for faking a cancer diagnosis
News tab./// a few days ago, we told you about this woman... jennifer mikesell... who faked having cancer to get a bedroom makeover.

She has been arrested and charged for the crimes.

Now á we're finding out what safeguards are in place to keep charities and noná profits safe from this sort of thing.

Charities often do use a screening process for their clients.

We spoke with habitat for humanity of north central iowa about how they decide who gets their help.

They use an extensive application process to make sure they are extending a helping hand they send in an application and we send out verifications to their bank, their landlord, and their employer and we really talk with their families.

We have a group of volunteers that are on our credit committee as well as our homeowner selection committee and they meet with the families and look at all their financials and make sure what they're saying is true.

She also said the people who participate in habitat for humanity are expected to return the favor... by working on other projects and that often weeds out those with bad




