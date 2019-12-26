Global  

Protesters and supporters clash at Boxing Day fox hunt in Wales, UK

Scuffles broke out at a Boxing Day fox hunt in Abergavenny in South Wales, UK, on Thursday (26 December).

Fox hunting protesters were out in force demonstrating against the annual tradition.

A large police presence was visible in the town but a number of clashes occurred among anti-hunt demonstrators.




