Typhoon Phanfone leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day.
The typhoon had devastated thousands in the Eastern Visayas island forcing families out of their homes on Christmas eve (December 24) to stay in evacuation centers until weekend.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said they have recorded at least 16 deaths from the typhoon, one of which is a police officer who got electrocuted during his patrol.

Several houses and commercial establishments were also damaged by the typhoon.

Hundreds of families who were about to leave for the province were left stranded on seaports due to canceled trips, while some airlines decided to reschedule flights.

Phanfone is expected to leave the Philippines by Saturday (December 29) morning.



