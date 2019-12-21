'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns $35-Million On Christmas

J.J.

Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is winning the Christmas Day box office.

According to THR Early Estimates the film earned $35 million.

That's the second best showing of all time behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens $49.3 million.

Rise of Skywalker is on pace to win the holiday weekend Based on its Christmas Day performance, it could take in $150 million between Wednesday and Sunday, its second weekend.