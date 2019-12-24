Global  

Typhoon Phanfone: Deadly Christmas storm kills 16 in the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone: Deadly Christmas storm kills 16 in the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone: Deadly Christmas storm kills 16 in the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day.

The typhoon had devastated thousands in the Eastern Visayas island forcing families out of their homes on Christmas eve (December 24) to stay in evacuation centers until weekend.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said they have recorded at least 16 deaths from the typhoon, one of which is a police officer who got electrocuted during his patrol.

Several houses and commercial establishments were also damaged by the typhoon.

Hundreds of families who were about to leave for the province were left stranded on seaports due to canceled trips, while some airlines decided to reschedule flights.

Typhoon Phanfone, also called Typhoon Ursula, is expected to leave the Philippines by Saturday (December 29) morning.
Typhoon Phanfone hits Philippines on Christmas Eve disrupting travel

Typhoon Phanfone, called Ursula locally, has been upgraded from a tropical storm.
The Age - Published Also reported by BBC News, WorldNews, CBC.ca, IndiaTimes


Typhoon Phanfone: 28 deaths, 12 missing after Christmas storm batters central Philippines

Manila [Philippines], Dec 27 (ANI): The number of people confirmed dead since Typhoon Phanfone hit...
Sify - Published Also reported by WorldNews, BBC News



