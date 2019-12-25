Global  

Avenatti in debt $15-million when he extorted Nike

Avenatti in debt $15-million when he extorted Nike

According to Business Insider, Michael Avenatti is facing more legal woes.
Michael Avenatti was $15M in debt when he sought $25M from Nike in extortion plot: prosecutors

California attorney Michael Avenatti was deeply in debt, owing money to former clients, former law...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Prosecutors: Deeply-in-debt Michael Avenatti sought payday

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say California attorney Michael Avenatti was over $15 million in debt...
Seattle Times - Published


Avenatti In Debt $15-Million When He Extorted Nike

According to Business Insider, Michael Avenatti is facing more legal woes. Prosecutors say Avenatti was over $15 million in debt when he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike. Avenatti's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

