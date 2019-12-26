Medday: Holiday Diet

Probably admit to being very tempted during this time in here with different holiday get-togethers work parties and family there's thanksgiving and then not long after that there's christmas so we're constantly tempted to like you said overindulge maybe go off of our path of that healthy diet that we've been working all year for so i just kind of have some tips and ideas on how we can kind of get through the holidays with the temptations and.

>> try to get back on some kind of a healthy diet plan all right so where do we start okay, so i think number really helpful tip is.

To not take the holidays home with you so if you are a party or if you have guests over everybody usually brings food.

There's lots of high calorie high fat high sugar foods, oftentimes what i hear from patients and they get stuck with those and then all of a sudden they're eating the same foods for many many days afterwards, so no longer is it just thanksgiving day are just christmas day now it's a week long so one tip that i have is to send your guests home with some food some goodies goodie bags.

I'm trying not to keep any of those leftovers at home or try to limit it as much as the edge and think about it in.

>> that way people don't feel rude if they're stuck there like i don't know to leave it to a take likely tell people to go home right you're being generous all right as as we now have we've got one of our what leftovers what's next.

>> so my second tip would be if you do have leftovers try to use that and morph them into a healthy year.

I said so if you have that leftover turkey for example maybe plan on having like a healthy salad with lots of vegetables and adding that turkey on top that would be just an agreeable sure.

So that would be kind of my tip if you have leftovers like that.

I think it's also important to get back on a scheduled eating pattern after the holidays.

Have a lot of patients who tell me they feel like they need to really restrict their calories after the holidays really need to cut it back.

Go is like a cup sure they're trying to compensate for what they've done.

However doing this often backfires for people they tend to over eat when they do finally sit down to eat a meal and the cycle just continues.

So i think just getting back on a scheduled eating pattern eating within the first hour of waking trying to eat something every 4 to 5 hours while awake, whether that's a meal.

We're healthy snack or something like that as we transition to 2020 that top resolution for everybody's going to the same every year it's going to be hey i'm going to eat healthier.

>> this year and it's always great to we always encourage people to try to start that the key is to sustain it for trying months rights to give your patients, yeah, it's hard so i think it's important to remember that each day can be a fresh start sometimes i think around the holidays, we get real hung up on.

>> at the beginning of the year once january one starts but really we can start tomorrow, we can start today so i think just remembering that each day can be a fresh start so if you blow it on january second know that generate thirds a fresh start for you as well.

I think setting small goals is really important that people tend to get it very ambitious and they want to set huge goals they're going to start exercising and eating more fruits and vegetables and doing all of these things and then when they feel at one.

They often give up on all the others, so i think it's really important to set small realistic goals and once you need that small goal go ahead and plan a new goal so i think that's kind of something helpful i want i want to wrap this up with this when we set that goal to eat healthier and i know there's number diets out there, but i ask you from the train registered dietician standpoint.

>> we're success begin.

Yeah, so.

>> there are lots of trendy diets out there right now some i'm okay with some i'm really not ok i think some of them can be a little bit dangerous, most of them are not going to be sustainable long-term which again brings us back to that new year's resolution.

So i think just finding something that is healthy that makes the most sense for you and your personal life and schedule and then meeting with an expert to help guide you with that and to help you better assess whether it's appropriate for you or not they when it comes to a fund that experts say can help guide you there's nobody better than a registered that today today i want to thank you so much daniel caldera mercy joplin will be back with more koam morning news happy holidays.

Thank you to right after this.

>> as we close the chapter in another year.

We want to offer them know that we appreciate you putting your faith the lender for their son and we want to say thank you by offering you chevy's employee discount on all 20 nineteen's and select 2020's, that's right get chevy's employee discount on all 20 nineteen's and select 2020's.

>> the lender ferguson is in full swing with a credible your own self don't wait shop to the lender chevrolet of joplin under several