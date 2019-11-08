Intermittent Fasting Is Growing Trend



Recent related videos from verified sources What Was 2019's Most Popular Diet Trend? Research shows that adopting a healthy eating plan one can stick to for life is a better tactic than yo-yo dieting. Nevertheless, people are always intrigued by the latest strategy for losing weight.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41Published 2 weeks ago Losing weight by intermittent fasting Could intermittent fasting kick-start your weight loss? Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:24Published on November 8, 2019