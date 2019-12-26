Duramax Does Amazing Job of Towing

Occurred on December 28, 2019 / Marion, Illinois, USA Info from Licensor: "I’m a truck driver and I lost my driveshaft but I made it to the shoulder of the highway.

The guy with the Duramax showed up and asked me do I want him to pull me uphill to the store on the next exit.

I jokingly said yeah and he then connected the strap, I released my brakes and behold he was pulling a 78,000 pound loaded semi-truck."