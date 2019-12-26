MCDONALD CO SHOP W COP

Mahoney: some kids in mcdonald county, missouri got some gifts and got to hang out with first responders and military members.

It was all part of the mcdonald county sheriff's office - shop with a cop event.

They've been hosting the event for 10 years with the money coming from donations from the community.

This year 123 kids were given around one-hundred dollars for gifts of their choice.

"watching the heroes and the kids interact i mean you get the firemen the policemen the deputies everybody thats here you know going around getting the kids reactions of being with someone in uniform and having that positive interaction."

The kids were chosen by their schools and there was also an application process for homeschooled kids.

