Huge Queensland Grouper Reeled in on Beach

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 03:27s - Published
Occurred on December 19, 2019 / Townsville, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: "It was just another day of Daniel and myself out doing what we love most, fishing.

I was under the impression I was getting a bit from a small Shark.

When I set the hook, I felt the weight and realized it was a lot bigger than expected.

I put as much pressure as possible to prevent it from going too deep into the structure, thinking this shark has me wrapped around something.

I could feel this had some weight, but still thinking shark.

When I got it into knee-deep water, we realized the mammoth size of this grouper.

After a quick measurement and a few photos, this awesome fish was released safely back into the water and swam off strong to fight another day."
