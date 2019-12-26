Huge Queensland Grouper Reeled in on Beach
Occurred on December 19, 2019 / Townsville, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: "It was just another day of Daniel and myself out doing what we love most, fishing.
I was under the impression I was getting a bit from a small Shark.
When I set the hook, I felt the weight and realized it was a lot bigger than expected.
I put as much pressure as possible to prevent it from going too deep into the structure, thinking this shark has me wrapped around something.
I could feel this had some weight, but still thinking shark.
When I got it into knee-deep water, we realized the mammoth size of this grouper.
After a quick measurement and a few photos, this awesome fish was released safely back into the water and swam off strong to fight another day."