Trolleybus Wires Spear Car Windshield

Occurred on December 22, 2019 / Orel, Russia Info from Licensor: "A traffic accident occurred on Oktyabrskaya street, the current collectors were disconnected at the trolleybus.

The 'horns' of the trolleybus fell on the Peugeot Boxer, which was driving on the left in the same direction.

No one was injured in the accident.

The car received mechanical damage and its windshield was smashed."