Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trolleybus Wires Spear Car Windshield

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Trolleybus Wires Spear Car Windshield

Trolleybus Wires Spear Car Windshield

Occurred on December 22, 2019 / Orel, Russia Info from Licensor: "A traffic accident occurred on Oktyabrskaya street, the current collectors were disconnected at the trolleybus.

The 'horns' of the trolleybus fell on the Peugeot Boxer, which was driving on the left in the same direction.

No one was injured in the accident.

The car received mechanical damage and its windshield was smashed."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.