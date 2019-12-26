'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns $35-Million On Christmas 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:30s - Published 'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns $35-Million On Christmas J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is winning the Christmas Day box office. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns $35-Million On Christmas J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is winning the Christmas Day box office. According to THR Early Estimates the film earned $35 million. That's the second best showing of all time behind.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30Published 3 hours ago