Netanyahu rushed to bomb shelter after rocket attack on Israel

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:09s
Netanyahu rushed to bomb shelter after rocket attack on IsraelIsrael’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed off stage after bomb attack
Netanyahu rushed to bomb shelter after rocket attack on southern Israel

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed off stage and into a bomb shelter during a...
FOXNews.com - Published


Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket attack near Netanyahu campaign event [Video]Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket attack near Netanyahu campaign event

Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket attack near Netanyahu campaign event

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:42

