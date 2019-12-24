Global  

No Missile Test For North Korea On Christmas Day

No Missile Test For North Korea On Christmas Day

No Missile Test For North Korea On Christmas Day

Marc Liverman reports North Korea's Kim Jong Un had promised a Christmas gift for the US.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says North Korea may be planning nice ‘Christmas gift’

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesNew Zealand HeraldWorldNewsCBS NewsMediaiteNewsyDeutsche Welle


U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift",...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldHaaretzWorldNewsMediaiteNewsyDeutsche WelleReuters



Tweets about this

muoxybear

⚡️AlphaOmegaPharmD OxyOmega CosmicOrb ⚡️ North Korea seems likely to test long-range missile as it returns to 'old tactics' in talks with US https://t.co/kEXII3FJ2F 4 minutes ago

hist616

hist616 RT @bulldoghill: American military officials say they're expecting a long-range ballistic missile test from North Korea for Christmas. Pres… 4 minutes ago

LogicRules55

Medo Oooooooooh - I smell some serious name-calling coming in the near future https://t.co/iZpe2FdTva 10 minutes ago

bulldoghill

Linda Hill American military officials say they're expecting a long-range ballistic missile test from North Korea for Christma… https://t.co/d1iuHRbqsd 10 minutes ago

DRodriqueqez

D. Rodriqueqez RT @business: Trump says that if North Korea tests intercontinental ballistic missiles, the U.S. will "deal with it" https://t.co/N3xSgommhn 14 minutes ago

drormosh

Dror Moshkovski RT @Wyn1745: US Intel on North Korea's 'Christmas gift' threat is murky. Prez Trump: Let's see. Maybe it's a nice present, maybe it's a pr… 21 minutes ago

X10761611

X RT @Reuters: Christmas has come and gone amid U.S. concerns that Pyongyang might test a long-range missile. Earlier this month, North Korea… 22 minutes ago

1_ftl

1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (No Missile Test For North Korea On Christmas Day) Fort Lauderdale News -… https://t.co/vmluNGzrfd 42 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eye on the Day for Thursday, December 26, 2019 [Video]Eye on the Day for Thursday, December 26, 2019

It's December 26th, here are the stories we're keeping our eye on: a rocket launch from the Gaza strip prompted security to rush Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu off stage, North Korea didn't launch a..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 01:26Published

Eye On The Day 12/26 [Video]Eye On The Day 12/26

Here are the stories we're keeping our eye on: a rocket launch from the Gaza strip prompted security to rush Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu off stage, North Korea didn't launch a missile on..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:26Published

