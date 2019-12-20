Global  

Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn proposed to her boyfriend, pro-hockey player P.K.

Subban, on Christmas Day.

He said 'Yes!'
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Lindsey Vonn proposes to P.K. Subban: 'Men should get engagement rings too'

Lindsey Vonn proposed to P.K. Subban on Christmas Day, explaining her belief that men should also be...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by Seattle Times, CBS News, FOX Sports


Olympic Champion Lindsey Vonn Pops The Question To Devils Star Subban, Sports Power Couple Engaged

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non...
CBS 2 - Published


Benjamin RT @catheternebula: When Lindsey Vonn is trending she either blew out another knee or she's dating another brother. https://t.co/cgbxGxBlLE 13 seconds ago

Simmiasofthebes

Simmias of Thebes Not sure who Lindsey Vonn is...but the blatant racism and hate from that trending page is disgusting. 28 minutes ago

1_ftl

1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (Trending: Lindsey Vonn) Fort Lauderdale News - https://t.co/RXOBTgGdWO https://t.co/a3D8h8vMwT 42 minutes ago


Lindsey Vonn Shocks Teenage Skier With Surprise Donation And A Hug [Video]Lindsey Vonn Shocks Teenage Skier With Surprise Donation And A Hug

Lindsey Vonn brought a teenager to tears with the surprise of a lifetime.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 02:47Published

Snow Joke! North America’s First Indoor Ski Slope, Rising 16 Stories High, Opens in New Jersey Mall [Video]Snow Joke! North America’s First Indoor Ski Slope, Rising 16 Stories High, Opens in New Jersey Mall

Whoa, this indoor skiing facility is snow joke! Big Snow is the first indoor real snow, ski and snowboard facility in North America. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:07Published

