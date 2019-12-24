Global  

Suspect Arrested After Good Samaritans Rescue Man Pushed Onto Harlem Subway Tracks

Suspect Arrested After Good Samaritans Rescue Man Pushed Onto Harlem Subway Tracks

Suspect Arrested After Good Samaritans Rescue Man Pushed Onto Harlem Subway Tracks

There was a Christmas Day scare on the subway when a man was shoved onto the tracks in Harlem.

It took the goodwill of strangers to act fast and save his life.
Good Samaritans Rescue Man Shoved Onto Harlem Subway Tracks, Suspect Arrested For Assault

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the 125th Street station on Malcolm X Boulevard.
