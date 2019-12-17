Global  

Your Morning News Now - 12/26/19

Your morning news now... it may be all talk' ... but the united states is taking north korea's promise of a christmas gift' seriously.

As we have told you ... north korea's government had said it would deliver that gift... over stalled nuclear negotiations with the u-s.

It was widely expected to be a missile launch.

Christmas came and went ... and nothing happened.

But the u-s reportedly flew four surveillance planes over the korean peninsula on the holiday.

These people can least afford this kind of an issue and when you look behind us, all of what they have is going to be destroyed a massive christmas day fire has left more than 200 low-income people displaced in downtown minneapolis.

Nobody was seriously hurt.

But fire destroyed belongings of many families who were staying in the building ... which was being used as an overflow shelter for people who had been experiencing homelessness.

The fire was so big ... about half the city's firefighters were on the scene at one point.

((ad lib weather)) thousands of people are out of their homes in the philippines today because of a typhoon.

Sixteen deaths are blamed on the storm ... which made landfall on christmas eve.

With sustained winds of up to 140- miles- per- hour ... the typhoon also caused many flight cancellations ... leaving more than 15- thousand people stranded.

Cooler weather is helping firefighters who are battling dozens of wildfires across australia this morning.

As we have reported ... fires over the past few months have killed nine people and destroyed more than 900 homes across that country.

Most of those homes were in the state of new south wales' ... where the forecast calls for an extreme heatwave' moving in for the weekend.

Heavy rains had storm drains overflowing ... and even caused some streets to flood in southern california overnight.

The national weather service' has winter storm warnings' in effect for the mountains of southern california until tonight.

((nats singing)).

"this is a small way to let people know that are here that they're still cared about, that people are thinking of them."

A group of doctors and their families brought the holiday spirit around gundersen health system in la crosse on christmas ... by caroling around the facility!

You can find more on this story on our website ... news eight- thousand dot com.

The holiday rush is not quite over for retailers!

Today ... tomorrow ... and saturday are expected to be some of the busiest days for retail traffic.

Shoppers will be heading to the stores to use their new gift cards... and return unwanted gifts.

Time is quickly running out for anybody who hasn't made it down to la crosse's rotary lights display.

All these twinkling lights will be shut-off for another season early next wednesday.

As always ... there's no cost to walk or drive through riverside park.

But you are encouraged to bring a donation to help local people in need.

Dense fog this morning in many areas through about 9:00 or so.

Otherwise plenty of clouds today and perhaps some drizzle in spots.

Highs today in the upper 30s.

Becoming partly cloudy tonight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

Partly to mostly sunny friday with highs in the mid 30s.

Rain/snow/mix likely saturday with highs in the low 40s.

Any snow accumulations would likely be minimal and an inch or less.

=== thanks



