Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Iraq president 'would rather resign' over PM nominee

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 15:02s - Published < > Embed
Iraq president 'would rather resign' over PM nominee

Iraq president 'would rather resign' over PM nominee

Salih said in a statement that because the constitution did not give him the right to reject nominees for the premiership, he was ready to submit his resignation to the parliament.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq president won’t name Iran-backed bloc’s nominee as PM

Iraq’s president refused Thursday to designate the Iran-backed parliamentary bloc’s nominee for...
Seattle Times - Published

Iraq pres. offers to step down

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Barham Salih has...
MENAFN.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.