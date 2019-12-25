Global  

Man throws money into the air after robbing bank on Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man with a striking resemblance to Santa Claus was feeling the spirit of the holidays when he decided to rob a bank two days before Christmas and then redistributed the cash by throwing it out into the streets.

According to Colorado 11 News, police say 65-year-old David Oliver entered the Academy Bank in Colorado Springs around lunchtime on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say he entered the bank, claimed to have a weapon in his pocket and then made off with the loot.

According to eyewitness Dion Pascale talking to Colorado 11, Oliver "robbed the bank, came out, threw the money all over the place." "He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, 'Merry Christmas!'" And what do you do after robbing a bank?

You get a coffee of course.

Witnesses said Oliver then casually made his way over to a Starbucks, sat down in front of the coffee shop, and waited for the cops to arrive.

Colorado 11 News reported that bystanders were reported to have picked up all the cash from the street and then returned it back to the back.

Oliver was eventually taken into custody and is currently being held on $10,000 bond.
