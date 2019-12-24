Global  

Successful Christmas at the Rescue Mission

The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is not only celebrating Christmas, but the last holiday dinner in their current location.
The fort wayne rescue mission is not only celebrating christmas-but the last holiday dinner in their current location.fox 55's jentill neal was there as the mission prepared to feed thousands of families.

Kirk depoister is attending another dinner here at the rescue mission- but this time is a little different.&lt;kirk 10:45:34-10:45:38"coming here and to have this meal can give you that little bit of hope to turn your life around."this will be the last time he and others will have their christmas meal at the superior street location before heading to the location on lafayette and washington boulevard.since he's been here he's seen what giving back can do.10:47:00-10:47:24 "if you have something to offer maybe clothes, you got money, it's not all about money, if you have anything- you could have plastic silverware, you could have napkins, you could have placemats whatever you got out there in the world, if you don't need it or you could pass it along come to the rescue mission."that's what local pastor anthony payton did from come as you are community church in fort wayne.

A little more than 50 shoes from his clothing line were donated to men who needed shoes.>10:41:19-"we have a lot of men at the rescue mission who received those shoes all the way from brazil.

So we're thankful for come as you are church."pastor donovan says it's donations and volunteers that help make christmas memorable for those who come in for a meal.10:41:43-10:41:55 "we've had 200 volunteers who have given their best.

As you can tell, this is a festive occasion.

So we're thankful to the community for allowing us to do this which is to serve more people with dignity."in fort wayne, jentill neal fox 55




